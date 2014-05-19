These Days, the Afterwhile Know Just How to Enliven the Midwest Bluesy Folk Scene

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- The Afterwhile are a family band in its purest form. Hailing from New Smyrna Beach, FL, the Cuchetti siblings, plus bassist Alex Ceserani, have dominated the Central Florida music scene with their raw, dreamy folk sound that harks back to the types of music they’ve been surrounded by since their musical childhoods.



Most often compared to Brandi Carlile, Mumford and Sons, Adele, Dave Matthews and Ray Lamontagne, The Afterwhile will release their new full-length album These Days in May and take their music on the road for their third Midwest tour this June. At the same time, they will have their track “IJ” featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 6.



The Afterwhile grew out of the musical talents of the Cuchetti siblings—Gina on lead vocals, piano and guitar, Anthony on vocals and guitar and Chris on vocals and drums—plus their bassist Alex Ceserani. The Cuchettis grew up surrounded by music in a family of 10 kids who traveled around the country performing with their parents for 15 years as the nationally acclaimed group, The Fabulous Conti Family. Even after the family stopped touring, Gina, Anthony and Chris kept at it and created their own bluesy folk band that is now prepared to release its latest recording, These Days.



These accomplishments include a number of high profile performances and competition achievements. They were state finalists in the 2013 Texaco Country Music Showdown and 2013 winners of the St. Augustine Battle of the Bands. They opened for the B52’s at Sunfest in 2010, for The Little River Band at Rock and Rib Fest in 2012 and as a fringe band for the Mumford and Sons Gentlemen of the Road tour stop in St. Augustine in 2013. Lead vocalist Gina made it to the blind auditions in front of celebrity judges on Season 2 of “The Voice,” and she also performed at the Apollo Theater in New York for the Night at the Apollo show.



The summer is proving to be a big season for The Afterwhile and their musical endeavors. Not only are they planning a Midwest tour (to promote the release of their latest album These Days) in June, but they also have recently been asked to be the opening act for The Marshall Tucker Band at the Big Top Chautauqua music festival August 23rd in Bayfield, WI.



The Afterwhile will also have their song "IJ" featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 6, in June. This digital mixtape is a collection of international independent talent who WiFi PR wants to put on the radars of music lovers and industry movers and shakers the world over. Set to be released at NXNE in Toronto, it will be handed out on 3,500 download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more free download copies will be made available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website.



To see The Afterwhile live in action, music lovers can check out their upcoming tour of the Midwest, which kicks off with live shows at The Taphouse in Rochester, MN, on June 3rd, The Park Theater in Hayward, WI, on June 5th, and Café 318 in Excelsior, MN, on June 12th. In addition, all of the dates and venues of their Midwear tour will be posted on their website.



As for accessing their music, fans can purchase copies from their website, CD Baby and at live shows. CD Baby has also distributed their music to more than 29 other digital sources, including iTunes, Spotify and Pandora.



The Afterwhile also have videos on their YouTube channel, including videos of “These Days” and “St. Croix Ave,” as well as a cover of “Summertime,” all performed live.



About The Afterwhile Music



These Days (2014)



Website: http://www.theafterwhile.com/

MTV Artist Profile: http://www.mtv.com/artists/the-afterwhile/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theafterwhile

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theafterwhile

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheAfterwhile

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/the-afterwhile



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group

WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.