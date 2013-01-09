These Days the Universal Life Church Is on the Right Side of the Law

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- It is no secret the Universal Life Church has been the target of the IRS, 60 Minutes, CBS News, many newspapers, tabloids and prosecuting or bankruptcy attorneys for many years. However with current leadership of Rev. Michael J. Cauley, OSM. (Brother Michael) in control as President, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has done a flip flop. Today the Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a real Church, with a real doctrine of faith and one that offers real Christian Ordination. Gone are the days of ordaining dogs, cats and goats! In fact today the Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains politicians, judges, DA's, attorneys and other officers of the Court, which includes many law enforcement officers.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has done an about face change and it shows, for example; recently after extensive research Attorney Andre Belanger became an ordained Minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Who is Andre Belanger? He is a Reverend Attorney, ULC Radio Host, a District Attorney of Orleans Parish Louisiana and Attorney with the firm, Manasseh, Gill, Knipe & Belanger. Brother Andre states as follows:



"I am committed to achieving justice for my clients and enjoy crafting cutting edge legal arguments to advance their cause.



I take pride in what my law firm has accomplished and am grateful for our managing partner's leadership and am amazed at the level of talent we have at both the attorney and staff levels.



Professionally, I hope to make the Constitution a meaningful document for the everyday citizen caught in the government's cross hairs. On the macro level, I enjoy developing a top tier regional law practice for federal court and serious state court litigation.



On a personal level, I am devoted to Jesus Christ as one of his disciples as a minister of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and to my wife and hope that she and our soon-to- be son, are proud of me. Without their support, I could never achieve the heights so far attained and the goals needed to be accomplished."



Folks from throughout the world are taking note of the Universal Life Church and instead of looking to prosecute or point fingers, they are coming aboard and joining the Universal Life Church World Headquarters!



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com