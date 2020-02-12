These Surgeries Can Help Resolve Chronic Neck Pain

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ— For most people, there are simple solutions to neck pain, including rest, improving posture, pain medication, physical therapy, and ice and heat therapy. But for others, the problems are pervasive and the answers are more complicated.



The skilled experts at Kayal Pain & Spine Center can help pinpoint the source of chronic neck pain and find solutions for it. Some common sources of chronic neck pain include the facet joints and the intervertebral discs in the lower cervical spine. Muscles, ligaments or tendons in the neck can become injured, as well, causing severe pain. The team at Kayal Pain & Spine Center will explore nonsurgical treatments and therapies first, if possible, but excel when patients need minimally invasive neck surgery in Bergen County.



Surgeons at Kayal Pain & Spine Center may perform surgery to relieve neck pain: to stabilize the cervical spine, to decompress the nerve root by removing a damaged disc or other problem, or to decompress the spinal cord.



Here are some common surgeries used to relieve neck pain:



- Anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF): During this procedure, the surgeon removes the problem disc in the cervical spine. A cervical spinal fusion also is performed to keep the spine stable in the area where the disc was removed.



- Posterior cervical decompression (PCD): Only part of the disc is removed. There is no need for a spinal fusion.



- Cervical artificial disc replacement (ADR): The damaged disc is removed and replaced with an artificial disc instead of performing a spinal fusion. This option can help retain more natural neck mobility.



- Posterior cervical laminectomy: A lamina, the back part of a vertebra, is removed. It can help retain more flexibility in the neck than a spinal fusion.



- Posterior cervical laminoplasty: The lamina is cut and reshaped to create more space in the spinal canal.



- Posterior cervical foraminotomy: A small portion of the foramen is removed. If a herniated disc is causing the nerve pain, part of the disc may be removed. If a bone spur is the problem, it will be chiseled away.



- Anterior cervical corpectomy: At least one cylindrical bone at the front of the vertebra and adjacent discs above and below the vertebra are removed. A bone graft and/or cage is used to fill the space and help the bones fuse together.



Trust this experienced team for pain and spine problems, including when there is the need for a lower back pain doctor in Glen Rock or nearby.



