TheSharpCard.com Launches Campaign to Include QC Scans on Business Cards

Etobicoke, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- According to a recent industry report released, one of the most common mistakes business people make when they print business cards is the inclusion of too much information. According to the report, a card cluttered with too much information looks too busy and unprofessional. Keeping this in mind, Farrukh Abid and Emal Faiz, founders of thesharpcard.com, a Canadian based business card printer has launched a campaign to help business owners target customers in today's marketplace using all of today's technological advances.



Says Abid and Faiz, "Quality economical business cards are an important asset to your company. Not only does it reflect your standards, it also displays to your clients that your organization does not stand for anything less than perfection. But over the years, technology has changed, and every business has so much information they want to get out to a prospective customer immediately. That's where TheSharpCard.com comes into play."



Abid and Faiz go on to describe what TheSharpCard.com is all about, saying, "With our affordable space plans, you can upload the content which you believe best describes your organization. Select the pictures you want to upload, audio clips, show video clips, brochures, catalogs, excel sheets, word documents. The list goes on. TheSharpCard.com specifically targets customers with smartphones such as iPhones, Androids and Blackberry phones. Using any free Scan app, your customers can simply flip over the business card and scan the QR code to connect to your mobile site provided by us and made specially for you to upload any content you would like to present immediately to your clients."



The bottom line, says Abid and Faiz, "We're living in the future. Why should your business cards remain stuck in the past? If you need to design a business card, don't just give your customers your name and address. We are proud to say that we have successfully devised a way for you to keep your customers connected to your business wherever they are. Whether you need sharpcards, regular cards, logo designs or simply need your cards printed, you need an economical company you can trust to do the process correctly the first time. Your company is brilliant. Doesn't it deserve an equally brilliant business card?"



About thesharpcard.com

At thesharpcard.com, the management believes in transparency, believing their customers should get to know exactly who they are dealing with. They are a company based out of Toronto, Canada, with a vision to provide their customers with excellent service and products to help grow their business with reduced and minimal costs. They pride themselves on quality products using carefully selected materials and proven printing techniques.