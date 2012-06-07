Thesis Book Binding Is Done Beautifully, Quickly, and for a Great Price at Collis Bird & Withey

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- As anyone who has ever written a thesis knows quite well, the finished product can truly be a labour of love. Oftentimes, hundreds of hours go into researching and writing the thesis paper.



After all the time and work that students put into their theses, rather than simply putting the completed paper into a folder, they deserve to be properly bound into an attractive and professional-looking book.



The staff at Collis Bird & Withey knows just how hard people work to complete their thesis papers. As a result, they are dedicated to providing their customers across the UK with quality bookbinding services and products, all at affordable prices.



The company, which is based in London and has been in business since 1979, hand binds its orders—often using many of the traditional binding methods, materials and tools. This results in a thesis book that is extremely attractive and authentic-looking.



To help students get a high-quality bound thesis book for less money, Collis Bird & Withey is currently running a special offer that gives a 10 percent discount on all dissertation and thesis binding services. Right now, prices start at just £27 for a hard binding, and two-hour service is also available if need be.



“We have four speeds of service for binding - 2 days, 1 day, 5 hours and 2 hours,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that these services are available at all times, with no booking required. Customers are welcome to bring in their work ready printed, or, if needed, the staff can also print it.



“Our printer uses the latest technology wax block ink for a high quality finish and low impact on the environment. We have a range of colours and materials to make a special book in whatever size you want.”



In addition to thesis book binding, Collis Bird & Withey also specialises in all sorts of other general binding services, including case, magazine, facsimile bindings and more. For customers with old or damaged books, the staff can also help with restoration services.



Interested customers may browse through the website at any time to read more about the various types of book binding products, as well as to look at full-color photos of some of the completed books and projects. Clients are also welcome to call at any time with questions about the various bookbinding services the company offers.



About Collis Bird & Withey

Collis Bird & Withey have been providing dissertation & thesis binding and printing services for students since 1979. We offer a fast, reliable and quality service, and we still use many of the traditional binding methods and tools in our work. For more information, please visit http://www.thesisbookbinding.co.uk/