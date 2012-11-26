TheSkiBug Offers Airport Transportation Services

Bozel, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- For those who are currently staying in the Three Valleys ski area, and are in need of someone who can render different services such as cleaning and airport transfer, you need not worry anymore because TheSkiBug is now here to save the day. TheSkiBug is a French company primarily known for their Three Valleys transfers. If you need to go from one place to another—say, from Courchevel to Meribel—all you have to do is contact them by email or by landline.



For international tourists who are in need of transport services, TheSkiBug also offers Three Vallees airport transfers. For those who need someone to pick them up from the airport and take them to their respective accommodations, TheSkiBug has a 9-seater minivan (driver plus eight other people) that you can rent during your stay. The company guarantees that with their services, you’ll have safest and most comfortable trip possible. You can even request for refreshments free of charge. And best of all, they also guarantee that your travel expenses will be as economical as possible; whether you’re travelling alone or as a group, the company will work on ways to make your trip as easy on the pocket as much as possible.



If you want to hop from place to another in a certain area—within Courchevel, for example—you can also request for Three Vallees Transfers. That way, you’ll never miss out on the fun, be it a live band show, an impromptu ski tournament, or a simple dinner out with your friends. With Three Vallees Transfers, you will never have to worry about leaving one of your friends behind or finding your way back to your place in the middle of the night.



