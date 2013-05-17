TheSmartVan.com Explains How New Field Service Software Is Changing the Field Service Industry

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Today, many businesses generate an income solely through field work. Contractors, salespeople, and tech support companies are just a few examples of professions that rely entirely on field service in order to make a living.



Thanks to technology, the field service industry is changing on a near-daily basis. One website wants to help field service professionals stay up-to-date on the latest industry technology. That website is TheSmartVan.com, a field service technology website that aims to improve the efficiency and profitability of field service professionals around the world by explaining the intricacies of today’s technology.



At TheSmartVan.com, visitors will learn almost everything they need to know about the field service industry and its changing technology. The site hosts dozens of articles about all aspects of field service technology. Sample articles include:



- “Coming Soon: Drones Working in the Field?”

- “How to Leverage Big Data for Streamlined Fleet Tracking”

- “What’s Behind the Surge in Demand for Field Techs?”

- “The New Service Tech: 3 Critical Skills to Master”



Some articles are designed for field service employees, while others are designed for business owners. Articles have been separated into several distinct categories, including field service, customer service, sales & marketing, and mobile & tech. As a spokesperson explains, these articles are written by professionals with real experience in field service industries:



“Instead of offering general information about technology and the direction of the industry, we wanted to give website visitors an exclusive insider’s look at how the industry operates. Our experts cover everything from field service management software to the latest in-vehicle technologies. Some technologies will fulfill their promises, while others cost far more money than they’re actually worth in the field.”



The Smart Van website is sponsored by ServiceMax, a company that aims to give companies unprecedented capabilities in field service with the goal of increasing revenue and perfecting the delivery of services.



TheSmartVan.com is a field service technology website that explains the intricacies of today’s field service industry and its complex technology. The website features articles about using field service technology to its full potential in order to increase revenue and impress customers. For more information, please visit: http://thesmartvan.com