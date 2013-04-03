TheSmartVan.Com Provides Helpful Guidance on Training Field Service Technicians

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- The unrelenting pace of technological development has had a huge effect on almost every type of business, and every area of those businesses. Field service is no exception. These days field service technicians need to be highly trained and well connected. They need to have up to date knowledge, and be equipped with the latest technology. Otherwise the company will struggle.



One field service related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is TheSmartVan.com, a website which provides information about how to equip a team of field service technicians with the best training, equipment and facilities. They have a substantial reputation for being one of the best resources for field service professionals on the internet, and have come into renewed prominence with a recent article giving tips on how to train field service technicians adequately.



The guide has a number of practical tips about how to train a team of technicians. It is full of up to the minute field service best practices information, taking into account recent changes in technology such as developments in service management software. The information is practical for organizations of any size and with with any budget, from huge corporations to smaller companies with a field service arm.



In addition to this informative guide, TheSmartVan.com is filled with further useful editorial content relating to the service industry. The site has a particular focus on harnessing the latest technology in the service business environment, but also contains other hints, tips and advice that is useful to field service professionals and others in the service industry.



A spokesperson for the site said: “One of the biggest challenges that businesses face is training their field service technicians. After all, for the most part they work unsupervised by superiors so great training is essential for them to have an efficient degree of autonomy. We’ve put together some tips for training field service technicians that we think would be useful for any type of relevant organization. We also have a whole host of other articles and information for people in the service industry, whether they are in field service, customer service or sales and marketing.”



