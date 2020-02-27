THESOFTKING Offering 470+ Web Application at Affordable Price

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- The world is continuously changing every day and coming up with new technologies day by day. Start-up companies are congenital to scale. They are shaped to search for as well as corroborate a mountable business model in such a way that can have a foremost impression on the market or how an issue has conventionally been resolved. For any start-up business to start, it needs a lot of investment. Without investment in start-up companies, it is not possible to meet daily expenses. At first, you have to approach and convince an investment company with your unique start-up ideas so that they can invest a good amount of money in your start-up company. Many times we can see that investment companies are reluctant to invest in a start-up company as in every start-up company risk factor is very high.



About THESOFTKING

THESOFTKING is a growing start-up from Bangladesh. THESOFTKING had recently grown from a tiny start-up to a company with several twenty Team members. THESOFTKING is a software development firm based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. THESOFTKING working on various technologies such as Web Application, Mobile Apps, UI/UX, Plugin, Extension and many more. Its a team of various creative designers & developers develop digital strategies, products, and services.



THESOFTKING started in the year 2011. At that time, we used to provide domain and hosting service on the local market. Gradually, They tried to get involved with the Software market and started working with Software Marketplace. At present, the entire team of THESOFTKING is struggling each and every day with a solitary vision to conquer the web development as well as the designing world. Presently They have 450+ ready-made Web Applications. they gradually expanded themselves and tried to get involved in a variety of works such as working on Laravel, HTML Templates, WordPress Themes, Mobile Apps, Plugin & Extension and many more.



THESOFTKING desires to revamp the web where each and every website produced by us is the site of gratification for the users, as well as the website owners, to get precious customers. Our experts work on the cutting edge of the latest technologies. Do visit us at our website: https://thesoftking.com/ for contact with them, just mail: software@thesoftking.com



