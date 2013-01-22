TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) concerning whether certain directors and officers of TheStreet, Inc. breached of fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long term investors in TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain TheStreet officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders. More specifically, the investigation relates to a civil lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) against TheStreet, Inc. alleging the Company improperly recognized revenue throughout 2008 at a former subsidiary of the Company.



TheStreet, Inc. reported that its annual Revenue declined from $70.85 million in 2008 to $57.76 million in 2011 and its Net Income of $0.55 million in 2008 decreased to a Net Loss of $8.18 million in 2011.



Shares of TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) declined from $3.60 per share in April 2011 to as low as $1.37 per share in August 2012.



On Jan 18, 2013, NASDAQ:TST shares closed at $1.60 per share.



