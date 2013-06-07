TheTaxCalculator.com.au Makes Tax Season Easier for Australians with Online Income Tax Calculator

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Tax season is a stressful and expensive time of the year for Australians. With mounds of paperwork to fill out and bills to pay, it’s easy to get frustrated. But thankfully, the internet has made tax season slightly easier for Australians thanks to a range of different tax calculators.



TheTaxCalculator.com.au aims to be the first and only tax calculator Australians need for this tax season. At TheTaxCalculator.com.au, visitors will find a simple calculator form where visitors can input their taxable income. After inputting their taxable income, visitors simply press the ‘Calculate’ button to determine the amount of income tax they need to pay along with any other additional taxes and fees.



For example, an income of $50,000 in Australia results in $7797 of income tax, although an additional $750 is added to that amount due to the Medicare levy while another $250 is added for the low income tax offset, making the total tax amount $8796 for the 2012/2013 tax season.



TheTaxCalculator.com.au is sponsored by Australian accounting company Kohlhagen Group, which offers accounting, taxation, and consulting services for individuals and companies throughout the country. At TheTaxCalculator.com.au, visitors can learn how to reduce their income tax or earn a larger refund with the help of a Kohlhagen Group advisor.



A spokesperson for TheTaxCalculator.com.au explains a few simple ways in which Australians can save tax:



“Our website lists a number of easy ways in which anybody can save money this tax season, including founding a company or trust and moving investments into that entity. We also recommend Australians keep an accurate motor vehicle log book for work or business and prepay interest for up to 12 months in advance. We can also show clients how to realise capital losses in order to offset capital gains, along with plenty of other tips and tricks that will help save thousands of dollars this tax season.”



Those interested in learning more about how to manage their taxes for this tax year can send an inquiry to Kohlhagen Group or request a callback through TheTaxCalculator.com.au.



The website’s spokesperson explains why tax advisors and accountants are so valuable:



“We’ve designed our tax calculator to be as accurate as possible. But Australian income tax law is complex and very detailed. Our tax advisors and accountants highlight easy ways for clients to save money and can reduce tax bills by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.”



The Australian tax year for 2012-2013 ends on June 30, 2013. Australian residents have until October 31, 2013 to complete their income tax forms.



About TheTaxCalculator.com.au

TheTaxCalculator.com.au is an Australian income tax calculator that asks visitors to input their taxable income in order to calculate their total tax payable for this tax year. The Australian tax year for 2012-2013 ends on June 30, 2013, and Australians must fill out their income tax before October 31, 2013. For more information, please visit: http://www.thetaxcalculator.com.au