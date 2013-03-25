TheTechVoid, a New Start-Up and Upcoming Technology Blog

Worcestershire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- TheTechVoid has recently re-launched their website. The site which provides consumer technology reviews hope to increase their current number of users with their new improved design.



TheTechVoid covers a variety of categories ranging from Technology in general, news, videos from uploads on YouTube, social media, gaming, new release hardware and software, but it also covers a wide range of consumer technology.



About TheTechVoid.com

Already TheTechVoid have reviewed Computer cases, HD camcorders, they have done a few un-packing and “How to” videos.



The site provides users with general information about consumer technology and allows them to be more involved with comments and also allows them to post their own reviews and articles.



Media Contact:

Daniel Allison

Danrallison@btinternet.com

Worcester, Worcesterahire

Http://www.TheTechVoid.com