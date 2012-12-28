TheWowMoment Starts a New Years Resolution That's a Snap

Bethesda, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Professional Photographer Vickie Lewis has a dream. She wants 10,000 people to spend five minutes a day focusing on Wow Moments. It’s a game for people who like to take pictures and want to have more fun.



For close to 30 years Lewis has captured moments with her camera for newspapers and magazines. "We have all experienced wow moments in our lives, whether it was appreciating a beautiful sunset, tasting a luscious piece of chocolate or seeing something new for the first time," she explains, "The Wow Moment is available to us all the time. It's simply a matter of focus."



The idea is simple. Every morning, participants receive an email with a Wow Moment focus for the day.



The ideas are designed to be easy and done within five minutes while performing every day tasks like driving, filling the car with gas, or waiting in line at the grocery store. Participants are encouraged to share their Wow Moments online and take pictures that represent those Wow Moments.



"The camera is a perfect metaphor for our lives. Every day, our world offers us millions of choices of where to spend our energy, what to think about and what to do. Distractions are everywhere. We have a choice in each moment of where to look and where to focus our ‘internal cameras’. Just like a camera, our mind freezes each moment. And, moment by moment, frame by frame, we create the tapestry of our life." --Vickie Lewis



Drawing on the messages she’s learned as a photographer and an obvious zen-like influence, Lewis's suggestions include becoming more observant, changing perspective and being open to possibility.



Lewis's optimism is apparent and the enthusiasm contagious. A reader on her website comments, "Your energy and positivity simply jump out of all of it. I'm in! An Amazing Idea!"



And another comment speaks to the power of the idea, "I haven't even started and am already noticing 'wow' moments. Whilst we were having a relaxing drink on the back deck, for a moment, I was captured by my partners face. I felt our connection, our life's transitions, I noticed his resilience through the lines on his face. I did not have a camera with me but that moment has been captured, I feel grateful for our relationship and it's ability to endure what life has thrown at us. Without the concept of 'wow' I may have been too busy to notice."



The online 30 Day Journey to Wow begins January 1st and costs just $5. For more information, go to http://TheWowMoment.com.



In 1988, Lewis spent a year documenting the recovery of a five-year-old burn victim while on staff at The Albuquerque Tribune. Her story, 'The Story of Sage,' earned the Roy Howard Award for Public Service in Journalism and touched hearts around the globe. Her work is now represented by the National Geographic Image Collection. She’s a past president of the Washington, DC Chapter of American Society of Media Photographers and author of Side-by-Side: A Photographic History of American Women in War.



Vickie Lewis

http://www.nationalgeographicstock.com



Contact: Vickie Lewis

202-905-5993

VickieLLewis@me.com

TheWowMoment.com