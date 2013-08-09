Thimble Down: A Classic Young Adult Adventure Novel, Likened by Critics to the Enchanting Idea, 'What if Agatha Christie Wrote the Hobbit?'

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- For author Pete Prown, having his book likened to the question ‘What if Agatha Christie wrote The Hobbit?’ is the highest accolade he could wish for. Already becoming a classic in its own right, Thimble Down has stormed the young-adult scene with gusto.



As Volume I of the ‘Chronicles of Dorro’ series, Thimble Down is causing young children from coast to coast to keep their lights on well past bedtime as they engross themselves in the narrative’s vivid imagery, page-gripping adventure and unique brand of farce.



Synopsis:



THIMBLE DOWN is a country village where death and malice lurk the quiet lanes. When the vile, drunken Bing Rumple acquires a gem-laden treasure, violence begins to follow him everywhere. Where did Bing find such a precious jewel, and worse, is someone willing to kill to possess it?



In this fast-paced adventure, the village bookmaster, Mr. Dorro, and his young companions Wyll Underfoot and Cheeryup Tunbridge are in a desperate race to find the answer—before death comes to Thimble Down.



As the author explains, this novel bucks the trend of gloomy dystopian titles that have flooded the literary market.



“It's a vintage mystery-adventure and one that is far more uplifting and enchanting than the current spate of dark, dystopian kid-lit. Middle-school librarians and English teachers have also noted that the book is an excellent vocabulary builder and, furthermore, one that doesn't speak down to young people. Teenagers are exceedingly smart, sharp people, which make them connect with Thimble Down immediately,” says Prown.



Continuing, “It is written for all ages, but young people will find a special kinship with the book. In short, Thimble Down is the kind of fun, adventurous and heart-warming book that millions of readers are craving.”



Prown’s words are not without substance; recent reviews confirm the immense impact his book is having.



“I bought this book for my younger brother who absolutely loved it! I found it lying around the house the other day while in a hunt for something to do and read the first few pages. I was hooked and could not put the book down! The story keeps you enthralled throughout and I hope to see more from Pete Prown in the future!” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another was equally as impressed, adding, “Choose your favorite chair and settle down for a lighthearted, fast-paced tale of thievery and intrigue in the faraway and long ago village of Thimble Down. You'll meet some unlikely heroes among the town's inhabitants, the "Halflings," who love a good mystery almost--but not quite--as much as they enjoy their creature comforts. This book is part mystery and part fantasy, with a tasty smattering of cooking, gardening, and fishing tips thrown in. Enjoy!”



With an entire series yet to be delivered, Prown is poised to become a literary forced to be reckoned with.



Thimble Down is available now: http://amzn.to/1bcJNvW



For more information, follow the series on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThimbleDown



About the Author: Pete Prown

Pete Prown is a veteran journalist who has written extensively about everything from music to horticulture to art. He’s a well-known authority on the guitar and has written several books and hundreds of articles on the subject. When he’s not writing about the denizens of Thimble Down, Prown is also an accomplished guitarist and has released several CDs himself. He lives with his family in a small town in Pennsylvania.