Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Thimble Point Acquisition Corp.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New Haven, CT based Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.



ON February 4, 2021, Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. announced that it closed its upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 27,600,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 3,600,000 units.



Shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: THMA) declined from $10.05 per share on April 19, 2021, to $9.81 per share on July 1, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: THMA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



