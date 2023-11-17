Thin Film and Printed Battery Market - Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2023 - 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2023 -- The global Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Size is expected to grow from USD 187 Million in 2023 to USD 650 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2023 to 2028.



Thin film and printed batteries are designed to complement the characteristics of thin and lightweight products with limited internal space. Unlike traditional batteries that are rigid and have predefined shapes, these batteries offer thin, flexible, light, and portable features.



Get instant 5% discount: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/discountreports.asp?id=660

Offer limited to November month only - Hurry up, secure your copy today



Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Ecosystem



Prominent companies in this market include well-established, financially stable manufacturers, along with many startups and smaller companies. The thin film and printed battery market is still in emerging phase which presents huge growth opportunities for both large players and new startups. Some of the major players in this market include Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Enfucell (Finland), Ultralife Corporation (US), Molex, LLC (US), NGK Insulators, Ltd. (Japan), Cymbet Corporation (US), Ilika plc (UK), and Jenax Inc. (South Korea). These companies have been focusing on new product developments, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market position.



Above 3 V voltage segment is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period



Thin film and printed batteries with 3 V voltage offer higher power, longer life, and more safety than other flexible batteries. These batteries will likely witness a considerable global demand during the forecast period. Applications of thin film and printed batteries of 3 V have increased recently due to the development of many compact electronic devices. These batteries are expected to have applications in consumer electronics and wearables.



The market for 10 to 100 mAh capacity is projected to gain the largest market share during the forecast period



Thin film and printed batteries ranging from 10 to 100 mAh are comparatively large. These batteries are used for products requiring moderate to high energy. These thin film and printed batteries can be used in wearable devices, medical devices, energy harvesting systems, and wireless sensors. They can act as an integral part of these devices as their efficiency depends on the properties and shelf life of the batteries used. Thin film and printed batteries with a capacity of 10 to 100 mAh are expected to be the ideal energy sources for portable devices in the future.



The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028



The thin film and printed battery market in Asia Pacific has been studied for China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The growing demand for IoT-enabled devices and the increasing proliferation of portable consumer electronics in countries such as China and India are driving the growth of the thin film and printed battery market. Given its large-scale industrial development, increased mobile and internet penetration, skilled workforce, and stable political conditions, India presents significant growth opportunities for the IoT market. Moreover, the country is also one of the leading adopters of technologies and related products. In addition, factors such as a growing number of infrastructural activities, rising population and per capita income, increasing penetration of high-end technologies, and a rising economy are also driving the thin film and printed battery market. Furthermore, the usage of compact electronics and medical devices in other countries such as China, Japan, and Malaysia contributes to the growth of the region's thin film and printed battery market.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=660



Key Market Players



Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Enfucell (Finland), Ultralife Corporation (US), Molex, LLC (US), NGK Insulators, Ltd. (Japan), Cymbet Corporation (US), Ilika plc (UK), Jenax Inc. (South Korea), ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Renata SA (Switzerland), and VARTA AG (Germany), are among a few top players in thin film and printed battery market.