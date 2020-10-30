Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- The Thin Film Battery Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



Top Leading Companies of Global Thin Film Battery Market are Cymbet, Excellatron, Infinite Power Solutions, NEC Corporation, Applied Materials, Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, BrightVolt, STMicroelectronics, Blue Spark Technologies, FlexEl and others.



Thin-film batteries are devices that can store chemical energy and are used for a wide range of applications that range from powering sensors to personal mobility devices, transportation, and power grid storage applications. Growth in the global market for thin-film batteries is promoted by advantages like its low discharge rate, high supply reliability, and limited cycle count.



Thin film battery market is expected to grow as a result of various factors such as increasing application of thin film battery in smartphones and tablets coupled with its use in sensor networks. Internet of things in this regard has contributed a great deal for the growth of the market. The increasing demand for wearable devices like such as smart watches and health tracker among others has further propelled the demand for thin film batteries. These devices make use of small batteries as it enables the manufacturers to design them within a manageable size. This factor further enables the manufacturers to focus upon the product development. These kind of batteries can also fit in a vest or a shoe and thus enabling the functionality of wearable electronic. Moreover, the ability of thin film batteries to perform better as compared to other kind of batteries makes its adoption even more common.



October 23, 2020 –NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced that they have teamed up to design a 5G Network Massive MIMO Antenna Radio Unit for Rakuten Mobile. The radio unit adopts ADI's fourth-generation wideband RF transceiver solution to achieve high precision Massive MIMO and possesses a 5G open vRAN (virtual RAN) interface corresponding to Rakuten Mobile's end-to-end fully virtualized cloud-native mobile network. It delivers large capacity transmission with high efficiency by using 3.7GHz frequency Massive MIMO and digital beamforming technology. The cloud-native virtual network heralds a major shift in how communications providers can offer high-speed internet access worldwide, at significantly lower costs, made possible without the maintenance, upkeep, repair and labor costs associated with the physical infrastructure that hinders conventional networks. NEC has already started shipping the 5G Network Massive MIMO Antenna Radio Unit to Rakuten Mobile.



October 23, 2020 - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and new windowRealeyes (Realeyes) have jointly developed a new emotion analysis service that combines NEC's biometric identification and video analytics technologies with Realeyes' emotion analysis technology. This is part of a collaboration announced in July 2020, and NEC will launch this service in January 2021. NEC aims to capture top share of the global emotion analysis service market, which is estimated to be worth 360 billion yen (3.4 billion USD).



Due to the impact of COVID-19, video communications have become more common in our daily lives. However, there are many challenges to non-face-to-face communications, such as understanding the intent of other parties and fully grasping their reactions. As a result, user stress is becoming a more important issue.



The new service works in coordination with video communication tools on PCs and smartphones to analyze user emotions from their facial expressions, only with their full consent (*2) and due consideration for privacy.



Regional Outlook of Thin Film Battery Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and ROW.



On The Basis Of Product, The Thin Film Battery Market Is Primarily Split Into



Integrated Battery Type



Stand Alone Battery Type



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Power Bridging



Permanent Power



Wireless Sensors



Others



This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee the dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitutes for a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report helps clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have an early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in the real world.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



