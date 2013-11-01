Thin Film Photovoltaic and Batteries Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- A sudden drop in prices of silicon solar cells is leading to growth of thin film solar cells. Thin batteries are competing with large volumes and low costs of coil cell batteries. Optimized performance, reduced cost and unique selling points are important factors that need to be considered to survive in an increasingly competitive market. The photovoltaic market has been growing rapidly over the past few years. Some of the major reasons behind this rise are increasing support from government in the form of subsidies and increasing use of thin film photovoltaic and batteries enabled applications due to their low prices.



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Thin Film Photovoltaic and Batteries Market Segmentation



Thin film photovoltaic and batteries market is segmented depending on following technologies:



- CIGS (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide)

- CdTe (Cadmium Telluride)

- DSSC (Dye Sensitized Solar Cells)

- a-Si (Amorphous Silicon)

- Organic Photovoltaic



This research report analyzes the thin film photovoltaic and batteries market and gives an overview of current market trends, market figures and market size along with details of market growth rate and advancements in technology. This report discusses complete profiles of top industry players, and Porter’s five force analysis. It also provides details of micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants in the industry along with detailed value chain analysis.



Major geographies covered under this research report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are Blue Spark Technologies, Cymbet Corporation, Enfucell, Infinite Power Solutions (IPS), Nanotecture, Power Paper, Solicore, Flexcell, Excellatron, Fuji Electric Systems Co Ltd., Innovalight, Kaneka, Mitshubishi Heavy Industries, SONTOR GmbH, United Solar Ovonic, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Avancis, Bosch Solar CISTech, DayStar Technologies, HelioVolt, Honda Soltec Co. Ltd., IBM, Nanosolar, Odersun, Solyndra, Wurth Solar, Dyesol, G24 Innovations, Heliatek, Konarka, New Energy Technologies, Solarmer, and others.



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