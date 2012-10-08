Thin Film Photovoltaics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Thin film photovoltaics are solar cells manufactured by placing one or more thin layers of photovoltaic material on a substrate. The thickness of such a layer varies widely ranging from few nanometers to a few micrometers. There are two leading manufactured solar photovoltaic (PV) technologies in commercial use today; crystalline silicon PV and thin-film PV.



There are various ways to manufacture a photovoltaic cell depending on which it is classified as follows:



- Amorphous silicon and other thin film silicon

- Cadmium telluride

- Copper indium gallium selenide

- Dye- sensitized solar cell



Read More: Thin Film Photovoltaics Market



Photovoltaic (PV) technology transforms solar energy from the sun released in the form of photons into electricity. Current PV technologies use semiconductor materials also found in computers and other electronic equipment. Semiconductors release electrons from their atomic bonds producing electrical current.



Thin film photovoltaic solar modules are the new, innovative and affordable surfacing technology. As the name suggests, the thin film PV comprise of a very thin film of semiconductor. Usually just a couple of millionths of a meter (microns) thick— the thin film PV is being used in the manufacture of such solar panels, in place of a traditional silicon wafer. The thin film PV utilizes the silicon and other raw materials quite efficiently being more effective in its functioning and also cost efficient.



Market Overview



The commonly used PV cells in the industry are crystalline silicon and thin films PV cells. The crystalline silicon PV cells currently dominate the market but thin film PV cells are also catching up. Crystalline silicon PV cells have around 80% of the market share so far but it is expected to fall due to the shortage of silicon and high manufacturing costs. Crystalline silicon PV cells consist of mono-crystalline silicon, poly-crystalline silicon and ribbon silicon while thin film PV cells comprise cadmium-telluride (CdTe), copper-indium diselenide (CIS), copper-indium gallium diselenide (CIGS), amorphous silicon (a-Si), and others.



Browse More Market Reports On Energy Market



Some of the major countries active in the advancements of thin film photovoltaic technologies are Germany, Japan, Europe, U.S., Asia, China, Republic of Korea and RoW. These countries hold the majority of share with Germany constituting 19%, U.S. 16%, China 12% and others 53%.



Imposition of regulations



With growing concerns related to environmental conditions and health issues, government agencies have imposed regulations on the usage, recycling and disposal of PV cells, which is forcing most countries to shift to the use of PV cells.



Key market players



Some of the major dominant players of this market are:



- First Solar

- Kaneka Corporation

- Bosh Solar

- Unisolar



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/thin-film-photovoltaics-market.html



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides an overview of the pricing trend and its impact on the market



For More Information give visit us On http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com