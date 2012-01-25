New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Thin-Film PV - Global Market Size, Price Analysis, Regulations and Competitive Landscape to 2020"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2012 -- "Thin-Film PV - Global Market Size, Price Analysis, Regulations and Competitive Landscape to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the thin-film PV industry.
The research provides an understanding of the thin-film PV market by volume. The research also provides historical and forecast analysis of the global thin-film production and average module prices. The report details about market volume as well as competitive landscape of major players in each of the three major thin-film technologies, that are, amorphous silicon, CdTe and CIGS. The report also provides the competitive landscape of major thin-film manufacturers in the countries such as the US, Germany, China, Japan and Taiwan.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The scope of the report includes -
- Data on the Market Volume, Average Module Prices and Competitive Landscape for the global thin-film PV market as well as for key countries such as the US, Germany, China, Japan and Taiwan.
- Competitive Analysis and Market Volume of major thin-film technologies.
- Data on thin-film market by Technology a well as by key Countries in the year 2010.
- Major solar PV policies supporting the development of thin-film market is also covered for the key countries.
Reasons to get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for thin-film market.
- Develop strategies based on the various market developments in the thin-film industry.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the thin-film industry's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues based on the understanding of the market movements of the major competitors in the thin-film market.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Solar PV Inverters - Global Market Size, Price Analysis, Regulations and Competitive Analysis to 2020
- Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Regulations & Investment Analysis to 2020
- Fabric Filters for Thermal Power - Global Market Size, Average Pricing, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020
- Integral Horsepower Motors Market for Power Generation Industry - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Analysis to 2020
- Power Boilers in Asia Pacific - Market Size, Average Pricing, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020
- Turbine Generator Sets for Thermal Power Plants - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Analysis to 2020
- Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS)- Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Analysis to 2020
- Advanced Batteries - Global Market Size, Technology Road-Map, Regulations, Competitive Landscape and Pricing Analysis to 2020
- Turbine Gear Boxes Market for Thermal Power Plants - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Analysis to 2020
- Diesel and Gas Generator Market for Thermal Power Plants - Global Market Size, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020