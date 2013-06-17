Thin Film Solid State Battery, Printed Battery, and Smarter Computing Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011 to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Thin film battery market driving forces include business inflection that is achieved by delivering smart computing technology that supports entirely new capabilities. Sensor networks are creating demand for thin film solid state devices. Vendors doubled revenue and almost tripled production volume from first quarter. Multiple customers are moving into production with innovative products after successful trials.



A strong business pipeline has emerged with customer activity in all target markets. Vendors expect full-year revenue to more than double in 2011. The market focus is shifting from ramping capacity to driving manufacturing efficiencies and achieving margin improvement, indicating increasing market maturity.



Smarter computing depends on instrumented devices. Key factors that increase the demand for these thin film batteries is the flexibility these batteries offer in terms of size and shape. Roll-to-roll production technology, a process of manufacturing battery cell on a roll of flexible plastic material or a metal foil, enables low cost and high volume manufacturing.



Megatrends include consumer demand for increased portability, smart cities that demand connectivity and, tracking all through the city, and human demand for environmentally friendly products. These megatrends are driving the demand for these batteries. Widespread usage of smart cards in diverse applications is another factor creating demand for these batteries. Smartcards powered through thin film batteries enable better contact from a smart card to the common database, retaining the dimensions of the card.



Software is needed to create systems that manage smarter computing and instrumented systems. SOA provides the base for cloud computing and for smarter computing. IBM is the market leader in SOA.



IBM is the leader in SOA markets with 78% share in 2010. No other vendor has above 4% market share and software vendors are merging and making acquisitions at a rapid pace seeking to achieve credible SOA product sets. IBM software is the defacto standard in this industry. The market is evolving rapidly.



One of the remarkable aspects of the IBM SOA solution is that it permits users to work across software segments to achieve significant insight into their IT automated process. Thus, while most software fits into a neat category of software, business process management (BPM), information management, data base, applications, application server, system management, SOA embraces a large number of categories to provide a solution. The IBM SOA solution is robust because it supports so many different aspects of integration across platforms.



With WebSphere MQ as a base, the IBM SOA solution is able to transport messages once and only once, in a mission critical manner, across disparate platforms and across multiple layers of application, creating an integration stack that is unique.



Cloud and virtualization from IBM leverage the smarter computing using the WebSphere product set that leverage sensors used to implement smarter computing. These sensors need thin film batteries to function remotely. In a smarter computing dynamic business climate, organizations are challenged with managing an ever-growing amount of business applications, often requiring extremely sophisticated processing capabilities. The thin film batteries are used to support gathering information from instrumented sensors in large networks.



Every big automaker, battery maker, national lab and university materials-science department in the world has a team of PhDs whose lives consist of testing countless combinations of elements in an effort to build a better battery. There is a fundamental challenge to evolve solid state batteries.



Solid state batteries need more work to become a large market. Fabrication methods do not yet scale to large format batteries. This is because the cost of vacuum deposition has been prohibitive. Researchers are working to develop an alternative deposition process. It has the ability to make nanostructured electrolyte and electrode materials with chemistries.



A low temperature deposition process for thin film batteries enables use of flexible, polymer foil as the substrate. This technology largely reduces the production cost of the thin film batteries. Successful development of a low temperature manufacturing process (<350ºC) opens up the possibility of using a polymer substrate such as Kapton, thereby significantly reducing manufacturing cost, while gaining flexibility and significantly reducing the overall thickness of the cells.



