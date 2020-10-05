Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- "Global Thin Wall Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2026"



The New report includes a detailed study of Global Thin Wall Packaging Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Thin Wall Packaging Market.



Thin Wall Packaging market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thin Wall Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.



Top Key Players in the Market:



Amcor, RPC Group, Berry Global, Alpha Packaging, Reynolds Group Holdings, Silgan Holdings, Paccor GmbH (Coveris Rigid), Ilip SRL, Greiner Packaging International, Double H Plastics, Mold-tek Packaging, Groupe Guillin, Omniform Group, Sem Plastik, Acmepak Plastic Packaging



News and Latest Developments:



MAY 10-11, 2016 - This event offers a unique opportunity for leading manufacturing concerns, researchers, and suppliers of the industry to debate the latest developments and market trends in light weight plastics packaging. Attendees benefit from inside knowledge on Microwave, freezer, and oven-proof containers, a rapidly growing market. Enabled by these developments in manufacturing technology and barrier materials, producers can now communicate brand image to target consumers more effectively than ever before.



05-Jan-11: Thin-walled plastics packaging is used in a wide range of industries including dairy containers like yogurt cups, yellow fats, frozen foods, fruit and vegetables, bakery, ready meals, juices, soup and meats. Recently it has also been used in glass and can replacement for commodities like meat and preserves, which reduces weight and opens up design opportunities. John Nash, Head of Strategic Research at AMI Consulting, estimates that over 2.5 mln tonls of polymer are used in this market in Europe, with dairy and disposables the largest sectors. Polypropylene and polystyrene hold the biggest share followed by PET, and there is also some PVC used in these applications.



Thin Wall Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Thin Wall Packaging business, the date to enter into the Thin Wall Packaging market, Thin Wall Packaging product introduction, recent developments, etc.



Market Segment by Type:



Polypropylene (PP)



Polyethylene (PE)



Polystyrene (PS)



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Others



Market Segmentation by Application:



Food and Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics and Personal Care



Others



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Thin Wall Packaging are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Influence of the Thin Wall Packaging market report:



Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Thin Wall Packaging market.

Thin Wall Packaging market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Thin Wall Packaging market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Thin Wall Packaging market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Thin Wall Packaging market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Thin Wall Packaging market.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



