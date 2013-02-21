Things Go Wrong for Me: Jenny McCarthy Hails Rodney Lacroix's Eccentric Memoir "Hysterical!"

Salem, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Sporting a vasectomy, a divorce and a hugely popular humor blog, Rodney Lacroix has packed a lot into his life. However, as his latest book proves, even life’s small guys (he can barely see over the kitchen sink) can suffer a tall-load of problems.



‘Things Go Wrong For Me (when life hands you lemons, add vodka)’ is a memoir packed full of unlikely experiences, head-scratching challenges and Lacroix’s uniquely-whimsical solutions. It’s an action-packed life’s journey from a man smaller than the average teenager.



Synopsis:



Things Go Wrong For Me (when life hands you lemons, add vodka) is a memoir of sorts, a roadmap of Rodney Lacroix's haywire life thus far. From his childhood, through the raising of his own kids, to his vasectomy and post-divorce world ... this book is more than just a culmination of outrageous stories woven into a cohesive narrative, it’s a testament for the "little guy."



In this case, literally. Rodney is 5’3”. He’s very little. Almost tiny. Bank tellers offer him lollipops. He makes holiday money wearing green stockings and fake ears.



But even though he’s small in stature, his stories and the laughs that accompany them are definitely BIG.



There's no doubt, if you enjoy snorting milk through your nose, and you're drinking milk right now ... you're going to love this book.



With over ten thousands downloads during it’s free promotional period, the author is both delighted and surprised at his book’s phenomenal success.



“It’s my debut book and simply a collection of life’s experiences. I guess this early success guarantees me an invite to the Playboy Mansion and a house in Beverly Hills, right?” says Lacroix, who maintains the hugely-popular blog, MidgetManofSteel.com.



The book has literally been pounced on by celebrities, including Jenny McCarthy and NYT Bestselling Author, Jenny Lawson (aka, “The Bloggess”), who both offered to write back-cover comments before the title was officially released.



"A hysterical book written by a man with no filter, a vasectomy and a name like 'Rod?' I'm all over it,” says McCarthy, herself a best-selling author.



Lawson was equally as impressed, saying, “"Rodney Lacroix has created a wonderfully hilarious book, and also has a very fun name to say out loud."



With almost one hundred 5* reviews on Amazon, the response to Lacroix’s first book has spurred inspiration for a second.



“I’m not saying too much about the second book yet. It all depends how badly my life continues to spiral and if I can actually remember any of the stories; it’s all good material to keep adding. However, I urge people to keep their eyes peeled on my blog, as that’s the first place news and twisted information is made public,” he adds.



‘Things Go Wrong For Me (when life hands you lemons, add vodka)’, published by RGC Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/12Z4fPr



Visit the blog, here: http://www.midgetmanofsteel.com/



About Rodney Lacroix

Rodney Lacroix is an aging, balding, vertically-challenged, divorced father of two with the pecs of Adonis and the calves of a sick chicken. His daily mantra is 'FUCK MY LIFE' and - being from New England - anything containing the word, "wicked."



If Murphy hadn't taken credit first, it would certainly be called "Lacroix's Law," but would still be totally butchered by telemarketers who have no idea the 'x' in the name is silent.