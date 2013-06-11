Things to Do While on a St Lucia Vacation

Rodney Bay, St Lucia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- St Lucia is filled with scenic views, history and friendly people; there is always something to do especially on a weekend. Fridays are usually spent shopping and looking around then when night falls everyone heads to the Gros Islet Street Party, visitors to St Lucia make it the place to be whether they’re here on business or vacation. On a Saturday everyone heads to Soufriere to spend the day visiting the botanical gardens, waterfalls, Sulphur Springs and beautiful beach. When night falls the place to be is in Dennery for the Seafood Fiesta, lots of tasty lobster, grilled or steam fish, lambi, crabs, and more. But you can’t have all this fun without renting a Vacation Villa in St Lucia and Gateway Villa Rental is the best place to stay. Our luxury one to four bedroom villas are well equipped with internet, cable TV, king or queen sized beds, full kitchen and pool. Great place to be for singles, couples, families and friends.



Pigeon Island Park is just 2 minutes drive away where the Fort is found. The fort was established by Admiral Rodney in 1782 from a lookout point at Pigeon Island. There is also Jet Ski rentals and some more fun water games.



