Nautilus Watersports Takes over Parasailing Vanuatu Again

Sydney, AU -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Nautilus Watersports have just taken over Parasailing Vanuatu. Nautilus Watersports was the owner and operator of Parasailing Vanuatu until six years back before it was sold.



The owner and the team of Nautilus Watersports are happy with this business move and they have refurbished many of their adventure boats to provide clients with the experience of full action. The owner says, “I am happy that we are again associated with Parasailing Vanuatu. Best thing is that we have refurbished jet boat and other adventure boats to be back in full action. There are lots of things to do with kids and adults in our facilities.”



The organization is enjoying a good phase. They won Certificate of Excellence 2013 for scuba facilities and now they have again bought the rights of Parasailing Vanuatu to provide immaculate water sports experience.



“Within Port Villa, we provide immaculate water sports facilities like scuba diving, fishing, jet boat rides, extreme sports and parasailing. The experience of parasailing has just got better with acquisition of Parasailing Vanuatu,” says a spokesperson of Nautilus Watersports.



The water sports operator has expert technicians for every facility to ensure compete and safe experience of the clients. They also provide equipment hire, servicing facilities, storage areas, training sessions are more for varied sports like scuba diving, snorkeling, etc. For deep-sea fishing, they cater for all anglers. One can try fishing on many untouched reefs of Mele Bay, Efate and more. They also accommodate excellent blue water hunting and visitors witness amazing views of diverse fish species and vistas.



“I am happy to hear that Nautilus and Parasailing Vanuatu are again combined. Being an adventure freak, I have experienced their service for several years now. I appreciate their recent development that also includes plenty of things to do with kids,” says Peter J, Port Villa.



Nautilus Watersports will now also own and operate Vanuatu Jet, which is the original and best jet boat facility. Their boats are fully refurbished for doing great adventures.



About Nautilus Watersports

Nautilus Watersports is a complete service provider of water adventure activities in Port Vila, Vanuatu. They have recently acquired best service providers of parasailing and jet boat rides in the area. Their scuba diving, fishing and extreme tours are also very popular. For more information, visit http://nautilus.com.vu/.