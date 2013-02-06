Think Beyond Coupon Offers when Looking for Photo Booth Rentals

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- In recent years, websites like Living Social, Groupon, Deal Find and Deal Chicken are on an upsurge as they are offering their products and services at rock-bottom prices. However, such deals may not always be good for the business and customers alike. Many times, the companies are strained as they often fail to keep pace with the customers purchasing discount coupons. More specifically, service providers offering the discount coupons like maid services and photo booth rentals are now facing this dilemma. The bottom line is that many customers being concerned with their purchase, flock with their inquiries to the business. When they are unable to contact the company to deliver their service, the customers then rush to login to the websites from where they bought their coupons and try desperately to get back their money.



Thomas relating his own experience says, “In our case, we have fielded at least 50 phone calls in the last year from customers desperate to rent a wedding photo booth for their very special event.” He admits, “It’s really heartbreaking to talk with a bride or her mother, who many times are in tears after having lost their money and still not getting an expected service.” Thomas says, “We always try to provide them service at their original prices, but even these are 65-70% discounted. We certainly can’t sustain business by offering to work on such discounts.” It happens, many business owners who grab the discounted coupon opportunity initially, realize later that they cannot actually provide a booth at the discounted prices. After providing some successful services in the beginning, they often end up in the hole and in fact fail to provide service for all of their customers who purchased the coupons. One such company in the Philadelphia area sold nearly 400 coupons at around $450, but this company quickly learned that they cannot sustain such loses and quickly went out of business, leaving their customers with no service.



Considering these issues, it is always wise to check the credibility of the company; check references, and find out how long the company has been providing the service. Confirm that the company has a phone number with someone you can speak with and a physical address; do not just rely on their website and an email address. Thomas quips, “The old adage is always good – If it sounds too good to be true, then it most likely is when it comes to Photo Booth Rentals”.



About Extreme Photo Booth

Thomas Rzaca, owner of Extreme Photo Booth Rentals has seen many booth rental businesses start up and close in the market, in the past eighteen months. On one side, the photo booth rental industry is growing fast and the belief is, that it is quite a lucrative business to venture into. At the same time, an upswing in the number of providers in the market offering discount coupons for rentals, may no longer be in the business when customers need them on the day of their event. This flaw has stained the fast growing photo booth rental industry. However, Thomas’s company has been covering more ground by being there when people need his service most.