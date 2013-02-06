Think Inside the Box Helps Students Adjust to the Aches and Pains of College

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- Adjusting to college life isn't easy and very little can prepare your college student for the experiences of noisy dorm halls, messy roommates, pink socks and catching a cold. Think Inside the Box, a college care package company, has revolutionized student care packages by creating unique solution based boxes.



Most companies that create care packages, simply throw together a bunch of candy and junk food. Think Inside the Box takes the next step by constructing care packages specific to a student’s needs.



Roommate Relief Box: It is standard that along with the difficult tests and crazy schedules encountering a terrible roommate is commonly also in every student’s college forecast. With the Roommate Relief Box, a student can tackle dorm room disputes more effectively. This care package includes informative sticky notes to more tactfully communicate an issue, tums antacid for when a roommate upsets you beyond your control, secret snacks in containers that won't appeal to that snack stealing roommate and more. This box is guaranteed to help any student peacefully cope with a disruptive roommate.



Suds Box: Sometimes students leave for college and need a little help with chores such as laundry. In this specially designed suds box, send even the most confused student a how to for laundry and cleaning. This box includes everything from a laundry bag, sewing kit, detergent, lint roller and more.



Wake Up! Alarm Box: Often the most challenging part about college is actually attending. For all the students who struggle in waking up for the 8am class they regret signing up for, this unique box is packed with early morning essentials. A mini alarm clock, instant coffee and breakfast cereals are just some of the items included to make a morning go by faster.



Each Care Package is uniquely designed to put a smile on a student's face, add a little zany fun to their day, and remind them that someone cares. No matter which College Care Package you buy, each is loaded with unique gifts, college essentials and tasty treats.



