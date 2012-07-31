Think Pink T Shirts, Tanks and Caps in New Styles and Colors Are Now Available at Think Pink Ribbon

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- In the early 1990s, the pink ribbon began to be used as a symbol for people who are fighting breast cancer. Since then, millions of men and women have purchased items that are adorned with the colorful pastel ribbon. Everything from clothing and coffee mugs to jewelry and dog leashes can be found sporting the popular pink symbol.



Since the day it opened for business, Think Pink Ribbon, an online store that carries a wide variety of pink ribbon merchandise, gifts, and products, has strived to offer its customers the most current pink ribbon-related items at affordable prices.



Over the years, the site has developed a well-deserved reputation for both its product line and its commitment to raising funds for breast cancer. Five percent of every sale at Think Pink Ribbon is donated to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and the website’s inventory is continuously being updated with new merchandise.



The breast cancer awareness website recently added a new line of Think Pink T shirts, tanks and caps that are great for breast cancer survivors as well as their friends, families and co-workers.



For example, the Think Pink cap features an embroidered patch on a 6-panel mid profile baseball cap and is perfect for keeping the sun out of the eyes on sunny days.



The Keep Calm and Think Pink T Shirt is already extremely popular with shoppers who appreciate both the twist on the classic phrase as well as the comfortable 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex fabric. The roundneck shirt comes in either black or a beautiful shade of pink and is longer in length, making it a great match for any kind of pants or shorts.



Another new choice is the Think Pink Tank Top, which features a bright neon pink color and is comfortable and flattering to wear.



Finally, there is the Think Pink T shirt, which comes in pink. Made of 60 percent cotton and 40 percent polyester, the T shirts have a nice insulating property that helps keep the wearer cool and comfy in hot weather.



About Think Pink Ribbon

Think Pink Ribbon is a leading pink ribbon online shop and breast cancer awareness site for a wide variety of breast cancer awareness gifts, accessories, clothing, bags, watches and jewelry. The website also has a wholesale division, and also caters to gift shops and other online stores. Think Pink Ribbon is operated by Emblemworks LLC, a woman-owned business. When people shop at Think Pink Ribbon, the company donates 5 percent of every sale to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization whose mission is to achieve the prevention and the cure for breast cancer in everyone’s lifetime.. For more information, please visit http://www.thinkpinkribbon.com