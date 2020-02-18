Albany NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Thinned Starches Ingredients: Market outlook



Thinned starches are acid-modified starch obtained by the process of partial depolymerization by treatment with an oxidant or an acid. The partial depolymerization decreases the amylase content in starch. Thinned starches are also known as fluidity starch as they exhibit low heat viscosity. Furthermore, thinned starches can dissolve in cold water, and have high binding power and have a high adhesive. Thinned starches have strong intermolecular bonding in comparison with the native starches which pose weak intermolecular bond and hence gets easily gelatinized and produce high viscosity starch. Thinned starches are primarily used in the food and beverage industry and specifically in food applications that have and high starch content. Thinned starches provide better functionality and improved workability, which results in a better yield of food products. Besides, thinned starches functionality includes improved solubility, stability, film and gel formation, viscosity, and improved tolerance towards shear, heat, and acid which makes it a suitable choice for pharmaceuticals and food and beverage applications. Thinned starches also find application in the paper and textile industry as a binding agent due to their cost efficiency and easy accessibility.



Improved Functionality and Growing Demand from Food Industry is Proving Strong Growth Prospects for Thinned Starches



The market for thinned starches is anticipated to witness a growing demand from the end-user manufacturers, including food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, textile and paper industry, and others. Increasing urbanization, coupled with the changing consumers eating habits, have given rise to the demand for convenience and processed food. The increasing demand from consumers has made manufacturers improve the quality and efficiency of the production, which is creating a strong demand for thinned starches over the forecast period. Besides, growing healthcare sector backed up by health and wellness conscious population and growing preventive healthcare trend is expected to provide robust market prospects for pharmaceuticals, which in turn, is fueling the demand for thinned starches which are used as excipients in the pharmaceutical formulations. Rapid technological advancements and improvement in research and development activities are playing a vital role in the production of novel and innovative product solutions which aims at catering the changing dietary patterns and needs of a larger consumer base. This is driving the market growth for thinned starches market.



The market for thinned starches can witness a negative growth over the forecast period, the reason being the formation of off-note in delicacy flavored foods in some cases. This drawback might limit the growth opportunity for thinned starches. Hence, manufacturers are expected to keep a note of the flavor profile and the impact of starches that are used in a specific application.



Global Thinned Starches Ingredients: Key Players



Some the key players operating their business in the global thinned starches ingredients market are Cargill, Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres SA, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd, Agrana Starke GmbH, Grain Processing Corporation, and MGP Ingredients, Inc. etc.



Opportunities for Thinned Starches Ingredients Market Participants:



Thinned starches manufacturers are expanding their production capacities and enhancing their capabilities by incorporating new technologies, to meet the demand for modified starch, owing to the rising demand from food processing, textile, cosmetics, and personal care, and paper-making industries. Besides, the manufacturers are increasing their product portfolio with a variety of products, which help to cater to the needs of an ever-changing market. Also, manufacturers are offering non-GMO, organic, and high-quality starches to consumers so that they can provide unique and quality products to end consumers. Modified thinned starch has been now included in a Non-GMO Project. Several of significant players such as Tate & Lyle, MGP Ingredients, have launched a series of modified Non-GMO starches into the global market. China and India are anticipated to provide maximum growth opportunity for the thinned starches market over the forecast period. Besides, North America and Europe are expected to have a maximum market share for thinned starches owing to the increasing market demand for modified starches from the end-user industries.