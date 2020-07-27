Third Day Entertainment Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Inspiring Documentary

Apopka, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Third Day Entertainment has proudly announced the launch of its inspiring new documentary dedicated to the United States of America. The title of this documentary is 'RECONCILE - Hope For America, A Nation In Peril 9/11 to CV19', and the Florida based broadcasting and production company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project. The theme of this project is hope and restoration of America and the filmmaker is welcoming backers from around the world for their generous support in the fundraising.



"RECONCILE is a one hour presentation, showcasing the impacts of the global pandemic COVID-19, and the subsequent happenings surrounding this unprecedented time in the United States of America." Said Tim Alan, the Executive Producer of Third Day Entertainment, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "We are filming without any influence from the outside partisan narrative or agenda, as we are only bringing forward the people to share their experiences." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/reconcile/reconcile-hope-for-america-a-nation-in-turmoil and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of this one hour mini-series presentation. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 50,000, while the team of Third Day Entertainment is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Third Day Entertainment

Third Day Entertainment is a US based broadcasting and media production company led by Tim Alan. Being an industry veteran, Tim has more than two decades of professional experience in the industry and he is now raising funds on Kickstarter for his inspiring new documentary project dedicated to the country and the people of the United States of America.



