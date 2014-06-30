Third Eye Colonoscopy Suggested for Patients at Increased Risk for Colon Cancer by Beverly Hills GI

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Dr. Peyton P. Berookim is a double-board certified Gastroenterologist and Internist based in Beverly Hills. At the forefront of the gastrointestinal field of medicine, Dr. Berookim is one of the few doctors in West Los Angeles qualified to conduct the Third Eye Colonoscopy—a new method of colonoscopy that dramatically increases the accuracy of colorectal cancer screening for patients at increased risk of developing the disease. His office is located at 150 N. Robertson Blvd in Suite 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, and Dr. Berookim can be reached at 310-271-1122.



A standard colonoscopy involves the insertion of a colonoscope—a flexible device equipped with a tiny camera and fiber optic light—into the patient’s colon, which projects images of the organ’s interior onto a screen. A G.I. doctor monitors these images to detect potentially cancerous polyps and safely remove them from the colon.



However, the standard colonoscope camera only faces forward, and may fail to detect polyps hidden in less obvious folds of the colon. The third eye colonoscope camera that extends out of the opposite end of the scope and rotates 180 degrees—can detect polyps in less obvious areas, increasing the effectiveness of the colonoscopy procedure.



Individuals at increased risk of developing colorectal cancer, including those with a personal history of polyps or a family history of colorectal cancer, might want to consider a third eye colonoscopy in place of the standard procedure.



