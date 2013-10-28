Third Generation South Florida Roofing Company Offers Dependable Roofing Services

Oakland Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Eco Tech Roofing Inc., a licensed and insured Florida roofing company, is calling out to homeowners in the communities of Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and other areas of South Florida to check out its roster of services. It offers leak detection and leak repairs, maintenance, replacements, roof restorations, and roof installation and roof repairs. And, as a bonus, it gives clients free detailed estimates.



The Man behind the Company



Chris Eskew is the owner of Eco Tech Roofing, Inc., who began his Coral Springs and Fort Lauderdale roofing career as well as Hollywood and Florida roofing career working for Jessup and Eskew Roofing, a local South Florida roofing company owned by his father and grandfather. With him being observant of BBB ratings and good roofing procedures, he became fascinated with roofing which was enough for him to start his own roofing company.



Reliability of Services



Eco Tech Roofing, Inc. is noted for its hands-on roofing approach, superior customer service, and hassle-free guarantee of roofing work. When it signs on a project for all roofing phases, it doesn’t back down. And, as a member of the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Roofing, Sheet Metal and Air-Conditioning Contractors Association, it can be trusted to use nothing but quality materials for all its roofing services.



Compensation



Eco Tech Roofing Inc. provides affordable and reasonable Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, and Hollywood roofing services. Before it finalizes a price, the roofing company makes arrangements with clients to see the conditions of their homes. As it acknowledges that there are establishments in need of more repairs than the others, it doesn’t have set fees. Based on the work that needs to be done, it comes up with how much it will charge.



Contact Details

Office: Eco Tech Roofing Inc.

#374 5079 N. Dixie Highway

Oakland Park, Florida 33334

Phone: 954-281-7599

Fax: 866-547-4347

Website: http://www.browardroofs.com