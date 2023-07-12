NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2023 -- Latest released the research study on Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Third-Party Chemical Distribution. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Univar (United States), Brenntag (Germany), HELM AG (Germany), IMCD (Netherlands), Azelis (India), ICC Chemical (United States), Jebsen & Jessen (Singapore), Stockmeier Chemie (Germany), Hydrite (United States),.



Definition:

Third-party chemical distribution involves chemical distribution around the world through third parties. The third-party chemical distribution method contains sales, logistics, and transportation of chemicals. Chemical distributors propose value-added services such as blending, mixing, wrapping, formulation, inventory management, and waste elimination to customers. There are two types of chemicals are available such as commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals. Rising investment in the chemical distribution industry will help to boost global third-party chemical distribution. The North chemical distribution market size is expected to grow from USD 40268.14 million in 2019 to USD 53351 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.52%.



Market Drivers

- Growing Investments in Chemical Industry

- Increasing Chemical Consumption

- Growing Outsourcing Distribution Channel



Market Trend

- Adoption of Specialty Chemical Distribution

- Rising Demand in Pharmaceutical Industry



Opportunities

- Developing Per Capita Income Coupled With Rising Food Expenditure

- Innovation in Distribution Channel



Challenges

- Growing Environmental Safety Concern



The Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Commodity Chemicals, Specialty Chemicals), Application (End User, Secondary Distributor), Service (Mixing, Material Handling, Packaging, Others)



Market Insights

On 17th July 2018, Univar (a global key player of chemical distribution) has acquired Nexeo's. The deal was established for cash and stock transaction valued at approximately 2 billion dollar counting assumption of Nexeo's debt and other obligations or $11.65 per share.



Merger Acquisition

On 16th December 2019, The Azelis has announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Megafarma, a premier Mexican specialty distributor for pharma, food, and veterinary industries



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



