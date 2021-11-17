Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Is Booming Worldwide

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- The latest launched report on Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Third Party Logistics (3PL). Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as CONCOR Ltd., Deutsche Post DHL, ACP Freight Services, TNT Express, Gati Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, J.B. Hunt Transport, Agility, C.H Robinson, Expeditors International of Washington, Kuehne + Nagel International, SNCF Logistics, TCI Ltd. & UPS.



Government intervention and trade flows between regions and territories are influencing the Third Party Logistics (3PL) industry. The study focuses on regulatory policies, changing dynamics, technologies to define research objectives and scope of Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market. New market participants, Logistics, Freight forwarders, Courier / Parcel companies connected in Supply chain of Third Party Logistics (3PL) market are utilized for sourcing; Merger & Acquisition activities are expected to change the market environment in the industry.



Scope of Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market is segmented by:

By Product Types: Dedicated Contract Carriage, Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Warehousing and Distribution & Others

By Application/ End-user: Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Others

List of Companies Profiled**: CONCOR Ltd., Deutsche Post DHL, ACP Freight Services, TNT Express, Gati Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, J.B. Hunt Transport, Agility, C.H Robinson, Expeditors International of Washington, Kuehne + Nagel International, SNCF Logistics, TCI Ltd. & UPS

**Note: Actual research coverage of Third Party Logistics (3PL) Industry includes more number of players, however in standard version only limited players are profiled.



Furthermore, the years considered in the Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



What to expect from Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market report:



- Focused Study on "Niche" Strategy and Market Development & penetration Scenario

- Analysis of M&As, JVs & Local Partners in Third Party Logistics (3PL) Industry in developed & emerging economies

- Top 10 Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Companies by Market Share: Leaders and Laggards in (2019-2021E)

- Gain Strategic Insights about Third Party Logistics (3PL) competitor information to formulate R&D moves

- Identify emerging players and effective business strategies to outpace Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Competition

- Track important and diverse service offering carried by Industry players

and many more ..........



TABLE OF CONTENTS



PART 01: Executive Summary



PART 02: Scope of the Report

- Market definition

- Market Segmentation



PART 03: Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Landscape

- Market Entropy

- Market Characteristics

- Market Dynamics: Growth Drivers, Trends, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

- Regulatory Issues & Government Policies & Initiatives



PART 04: Global Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size & Estimates

- Historical Market size by Type, Application (2016-2020)

- Forecasted Market size by Type, Application (2021-2026)



PART 05: Regional Landscape

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- EMEA (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, BeNeLux, Russia, Nordics, Israel, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of EMEA)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of APAC Countries)

- LATAM (Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Rest of LATAM)



PART 06: Customer Landscape

PART 07: Decision Framework

PART 08: Research Methodology



