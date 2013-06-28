Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Third Party Logistics Market in India 2012 market report to its offering

Indian economic growth is creating demand for third party logistics (3PL) services in the country. High cost of logistics, growing dependence on 3PL services from automobiles and auto components sector is expected to drive the demand for 3PL sector in India. Cost reduction coupled with high productivity by electronics manufacturers boosts the 3PL market. 3PL providers need to customize their services and charge competitive rates to benefit from the retail boom in India.



The report begins with an introduction section, classifying the logistics sector into its three broad segments and highlighting the focus of the study. The evolution of the 3PL services is then projected. The 3PL workflow is also briefly highlighted. The change of functions based on logistics services is illustrated in the 3PL pyramid. Different types of 3PL providers are classified based on their functions. Advantages of outsourcing logistics services to third parties are also pointed out in this section.



Market overview section provides a brief snapshot of both global and domestic 3PL market. To begin with, it gives a brief overview of global third party logistics market followed by its market size & growth. Considering the gross logistics revenue of top 50 global 3PL players the share of different continents is also found out. Major players in global 3PL market are identified and share of top 10 global 3PL players is also given. Subsequently, a brief overview of Indian 3PL market followed by its market size & growth is projected. The segmentation of 3PL market is given. The current and expected share of 3PL in total logistics is also shown. The increase in share of local companies outsourcing logistics services is depicted with top five reasons for outsourcing. The share of 3PL service providers in India is found out here. Further the respective sectors are analyzed wherein the customers propensity to outsource activities is more. Demand for 3PL services from various sectors and from different regions along with their share are also identified in this section. 3PL market presence in India is also mapped here.



3PL Shipper Relationship section mainly analyzes some survey results from 3PL and shipper respondents. The outsourced logistics services are identified and the spending on those services is depicted. Continent wise total logistics expenditures are analyzed and then the total logistics expenditures directed to outsourcing is also analyzed. Transportation and warehousing spending managed by third parties in those continents are also studied to find the global outsourcing spending pattern. Further the changes in the use of 3PL services globally are examined. The comprehensible 3PL shipper relationship shows the shippers benefits from use of 3PL services. The necessary IT features for shippers & 3PL and remaining IT gap is identified. Thereafter the opportunities for shippers & 3PL in the merging market China, India, Brazil and Mexico are demonstrated.



Drivers & challenges section in the report provides a comprehensive set of factors which boosts and hinders the growth in the market. An analysis of the section brings forth the key drivers fueling growth in the market including economic growth, high cost of logistics in India, growth in consumer electronics and durables industry, growth in auto & auto components sector, growth in retail sector, phased implementation of VAT, and government infrastructure initiatives. While the challenges identified comprises infrastructure congestion, high inventory levels, lack of skilled manpower, and lack of trust and awareness.



Technology Adoption section in the report emphasizes the recent trends in the technology adopted and technology available in 3PL sector. Identification Technology including Barcode and RFID; Material Handling Technology including Automated Guided Vehicle System (AGVS) and Information directed System; Communication Technology including Global Positioning System (GPS) Tracking and Enterprise Applications including ERP, eBizNET SC suite, Vin eRetail are explained in this section. Major IT vendors for 3PL Providers are then listed.



The competition section profiles the major players in 3PL market in India in details within the report which enables readers to get a clear picture of the current competitive scenario. The section lists the basic details of the players such as corporate information, business highlights and key members. The section also features financial analysis of key vendors which in turn provides us with the financial health of players.



Recent Transactions section of the report includes the deals and investments in 3PL companies in India over the period 2010 12.



The strategic recommendations section discusses the issues in 3PL market in India recommendations to overcome them. The requirements in Indias 3PL sector and the role of 3PL in corporate growth are given. Opportunities for domestic and foreign 3PL providers are also given in this section.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

Allcargo Logistics Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Gateway Distriparks Ltd.

Transport Corporation of India Ltd.



Private Companies

Agility Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Central Warehousing Corporation

DHL Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Food Corporation of India

Gati- Kintetsu Express Pvt. Ltd.

Nippon Express (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Panalpina World Transport (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Reliance Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

TNT India Pvt. Ltd.

TVS Logistics Services Ltd.

UPS SCS (India) Pvt. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116519/third-party-logistics-market-in-india-2012.html