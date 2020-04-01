Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Europe third-party logistics market is expected to witness major growth over the projected timeframe. Rapid internet penetration, improved economic conditions, and steady development of the manufacturing sector across the region are favoring industry growth. For instance, in 2019, the United Kingdom became the 9th largest manufacturing nation in the world with an annual output revenue of around USD 192 billion. European free trade agreements with major countries across the globe are further contributing towards the industry expansion.



Third-party logistics service providers are continually transforming the supply chain management system across emerging markets. Retailers always aim at maximizing operational efficiency and improving profitability of their customers and these services enable retailers to add value, as well as enhance engagement with their customers. On the global level, third-party logistics service providers are broadening their service offerings, investing in new technology, and extending geographical reach to boost their market share, and delivering data-driven solutions.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/132



Third-party logistics service providers are significantly pushing the transformation of supply chain management system, which has attracted the attention of the retail industry. Retailers are utilizing 3PL services to increase value, improve customer engagement, and most importantly, to expand their geographical reach. Incorporation of the latest technologies within logistics services, help 3PL service providers to deliver data-driven solutions, which are becoming pivotal for retail business expansion.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. Americold Logistics, LLC.

2. BDP International

3. Burris Logistics

4. C.H. Robinson

5. CEVA Logistics

6. DB Schenker

7. DHL Supply Chain

8. UTi Worldwide (DSV A/S)

9. EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC

10. FedEx

11. GEODIS

12. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

13. Kintetsu World Express

14. Kuehne + Nagel

15. Landstar

16. Nippon Express

17. Panalpina

18. Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

19. Schneider

20. SINOTRANS (HK) LOGISTICS LIMITED

21. Total Quality Logistics

22. Transplace

23. Unyson

24. UPS Supply Chain Solutions

25. XPO Logistics, Inc.



Escalating demand for low-cost services among e-commerce companies is likely to play as one of the major factors pushing third-party logistics market growth. The 3PL industry is observing a notable surge in the adoption of third-party logistics services by e-commerce concerns to manage warehousing, shipping, inventory, packaging, tracking, and timely delivery. In addition, the advent of sophisticated technologies, such as blockchain, IoT, and cloud computing have helped to significantly improve operations of 3PL providers. Easy availability of advanced digital technology solutions and growing demand for reverse logistics will also stimulate third-party logistics market outlook.



Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/132



Third-party logistics market players are extensively focusing on delivering advanced value-added services and offering better services to secure customer loyalty. These service providers are offering cost-effective services and technically advanced solutions to expand their customer base globally. For example, in December 2019, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., integrated JB hunt 360 with the supply chain management platform of JDA Software Inc. to offer value-added services to its consumers, such as higher pricing visibility.