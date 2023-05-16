NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Third Party Logistics Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Third Party Logistics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

DHL (Germany), United Parcel Service (United States), FedEx Corporation (United States), Maersk Logistics (United States), DB Schenker (Germany), Kuehne+Nagel Inc. (Switzerland), Panalpina World Transport Ltd. (Switzerland), Union Pacific Corporation (United States), BNSF Railway Company (United States), AmeriCold Logistics LLC (United States).



Scope of the Report of Third Party Logistics

Third party logistics also known as 3PL. It refers to any service that includes storing and distribution items. Additionally, Third-party logistics in logistics and supply chain management is a firm's use of third-party dealings to outsource elements of the firm's delivery and completion services. There are various type of 3PL such as dedicated contract carriage (DCC), domestic transportation management (DTM), international transportation management (ITM), logistics software, warehousing & distribution and others. Railways, roadways, waterways and airways are the transportation mode used in third party logistics.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Logistics Software, Warehousing & Distribution, Others), Application (Manufacturing Units, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), Transportation Mode (Railways, Roadways, Waterways, Airways)



Market Drivers:

Enhancement in Global Economy

Rising Demand of 3PL Industry due to Dynamic Market Condition



Market Trends:

Adoption of Industry Specific Logistic Services

Increasing Dependency of E-Commerce Industry



Opportunities:

Up Surging Demand of Advance Software Solutions such as Big Data as well as IOT based Software



Challenges:

Straighten Government Rules



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



