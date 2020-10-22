Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Global Third Party Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2026" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Third Party Logistics Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AmeriCold Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express & UPS Supply Chain Solutions.



What's keeping AmeriCold Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express & UPS Supply Chain Solutions Ahead in the Market? Benchmark yourself with the strategic moves and findings recently released by HTF MI



Get Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1535374-global-third-party-logistics-market-6



Increasing advancements in e-commerce across the retail sector is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global 3PL market in the forthcoming years. Some of the major factors responsible for the expansion of the e-commerce sector includes the increased adoption of the Internet and mobile services. Also, it has been observed that elements such as efficient inventory management and quick delivery are important for the operational success of this sector. As a result, the demand for efficient delivery systems, inventory management, small package deliveries, individualized shipping time, and freight forwarding are increasing, driving the third-party logistics market size.

APAC accounts for the maximum market share in 2017 and is estimated to continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the market?s growth in the region is the increasing outsourcing of logistics services and an increase in imports and exports across key countries. Also, the strong demand for 3PL services in APAC is due to factors like economic growth and globalization that requires manufacturers to import and export raw materials and finished goods on a global level.

In 2018, the global Third Party Logistics market size was 67700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 106300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Third Party Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Third Party Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.



Market Overview of Global Third Party Logistics

If you are involved in the Global Third Party Logistics industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Applications [Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Retail, Automotive, Food and Beverage & Others], Product Types [, DCC, DTM, ITM & Logistics Software] and major players. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1535374-global-third-party-logistics-market-6



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Third Party Logistics Market: , DCC, DTM, ITM & Logistics Software



Key Applications/end-users of Global Third Party LogisticsMarket: Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Retail, Automotive, Food and Beverage & Others



Top Players in the Market are: AmeriCold Logistics, DHL Supply Chain, FedEx, Nippon Express & UPS Supply Chain Solutions



Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Third Party Logistics market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Third Party Logistics market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Third Party Logistics market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1535374-global-third-party-logistics-market-6



Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Global Third Party Logistics Market Industry Overview

1.1 Third Party Logistics Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Third Party Logistics Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview



Chapter Two: Global Third Party Logistics Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Third Party Logistics Market Size by Demand

2.3 Global Third Party Logistics Market Forecast by Demand



Chapter Three: Global Third Party Logistics Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Third Party Logistics Market Size by Type

3.3 Third Party Logistics Market Forecast by Type



Chapter Four: Major Region of Third Party Logistics Market

4.1 Global Third Party Logistics Sales

4.2 Global Third Party Logistics Revenue & market share



Chapter Five: Major Companies List



Chapter Six: Conclusion



Complete Purchase of Latest Version Global Third Party Logistics Market Study with COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1535374



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Third Party Logistics Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Third Party Logistics market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Third Party Logistics market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Third Party Logistics market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.



Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter