Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study is:

Paypal Holdings, Inc. (United States), Stripe (United States), 2Checkout (United States), Alipay (China), Adyen BV (Netherlands), Authorize.Net (United States), One97 Communication Ltd (India), Skrill (United Kingdom), PayU (Netherlands), Payza (United Kingdom)



Definition:

A third-party payment is a business deal that involves a person or entity other than the main participants. Usually, it would involve a buyer, a seller and another party, the third party. The participation of the third party can vary, based on the type of business transaction. When a buyer and seller enter into a business deal, they may decide to use the services of an third party who will manage the deal between both parties. Third-party transactions are essential for various accounting policies and occur in a variety of situations.



Recent Development in Global Third Party Payment Market:

SEP 26, 2018: Stripe accelerates international expansion and product development with new round of funding. Better global payments infrastructure will increase economic output, encourage entrepreneurship, and help upstarts compete with incumbents. By brin



The Global Third Party Payment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Individual, Businesses), Application (Financial, Manufacturing, Retail, Others), Components (Software, Service)



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

Market Drivers:

- Increasingly Acceptance of App-Based Commerce and In-App Payments

- Growing Use of Smartphones and Improved Technology of E-Commerce



Market Trends:

- Increase in Cloud Computing

- Growing E-Commerce Market



Market Challenges

- Online Fraud and Data Security

- Lack of Sense of Professionalism



Market Restraints:

- High Transaction Fees

- Lack of Customer Service



Market Opportunities:

- Investments in Mobile Apps with Innovative Use Cases

- Introduction of New Payments Solutions in Emerging Markets



