Third Party Private Audits Do Not Stop Food Safety Horror Stories

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Michael Booth and Jennifer Brown reported in The Denver Post, many of the most notorious food-illness outbreaks in recent years were preceded by glowing private safety audits of the producers, prompting calls for oversight of auditors and forcing grocery chains to tighten screening of cantaloupes and other food.



In an effort to best capture the grueling and often gruesome process of these food audits, TraceGains wants to hear about “the worst food audit experiences.” According to Gary Nowacki, TraceGains’ CEO, “Telling these spine-chilling stories is cathartic. It allows people at food manufacturers and processors to finally share food audit experiences in a friendly yet anonymous setting. This is the antidote to the audit venom. We encourage and request all food safety and quality professionals to share their stress and nightmare food audit experiences.”



For the next two months, TraceGains will collect food audit horror story submissions and will recognize the top 3 audit horror story submissions with a Kindle Fire HDX 7” tablet. Gory details and gruesome tidbits are encouraged. The deadline for submission is December 18, 2013.



Enter at: http://www.tracegains.com/audit-horror-story.html



TraceGains, Inc. (www.tracegains.com) delivers a full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions to quality, purchasing, product development, regulatory, and other departments at food manufacturers and processors, who are overburdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from supplier documents and automatically takes action against customers’ own business rules.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. The resulting actionable business intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain, ingredient, and raw material optimization.



By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400