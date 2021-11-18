Third Party Supplier Risk Management Process Evolves Post-Pandemic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2021 -- One of the key learnings for banks and financial services as a result of the pandemic has been the way that third party suppliers are contracted and the risks that institutions may potentially be exposed to as a result of these relationships. The Deloitte 2021 Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) survey reveals how much work has gone into reviewing this as a result of the pandemic, and evolving the way that third party suppliers are dealt with in the future. Some of the key points from the survey include an enthusiasm to invest in the systems and processes that provide real-time TPRM risk intelligence and reporting as well as recognition that there is a need to focus on the risks that are unique to financial institutions. Top among these risks is having a range of suppliers that tend to be spread across the world in a wide spectrum of locations.



Risk management jobs have taken on an entirely new dimension since the start of the pandemic and Selby Jennings has been supporting organisations, as well as talented people, in this aspect of banking and financial services. The firm was set up in 2004 and is now a leading specialist recruiter to the entire industry, including risk management jobs, as well as hiring for areas such as private wealth management, corporate and investment banking, quantitative research and trading, financial technology and investment management. There has been a demand for the skills of the team at Selby Jennings among a broad spectrum of the business community, from agile start-ups keen to disrupt to those institutions with a heritage that stretches back decades. The firm delivers a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that can be tailored to the individual needs of each enterprise.



Selby Jennings has a reach that extends across the UK to key locations including London, Manchester and Birmingham. In addition to this robust nationwide presence the firm is also part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As the market for risk management jobs is a truly international one this is a significant advantage and makes Selby Jennings an obvious first choice recruitment partner. The quality of the team is another reason why the firm has become a go to. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure that they are always ahead of the curve. There are currently many different roles available via Selby Jennings, including Financial Controller, Senior Non-Ferrous Trader, Global Marketing Manager and Cross Asset Sales Trader.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more about Risk Management jobs in the UK visit https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about Selby Jennings please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.