Third Party Verification Services - Eliminating to Phone Slamming & Fraudulent Account Transfers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Third party verification services, commonly referred to as TPV, are an industry requirement in the telecommunications industry, particularly amongst carriers and long distance providers. The use of TPV was enacted over 15 years ago due to the rampant abuses seen in the industry where unprofessional characters and unsavory companies were illegally transferring people phone service accounts without their permission, and essentially stealing business from the original telephone service provider. Fortunately for the industry and the account holders – TPV services have essentially eliminated telephone account slamming and fraudulent account transfers, saving these companies from losing millions in business.



There are many TPV companies out there that claim to provide professional service and do a good job in protecting consumers and telecom companies from fraudulent account transfers. However, just like any other business, there are those that excel at it and provide an unparalleled level of service, then, there are those that get away with doing the bare minimum. Considering that the role of the third party verification company is to actually verify who is on the phone and confirm their personal identity and account information – it’s a very sensitive role to be in and is an integral piece in the new account origination process. Working with a professional TPV company that provides the highest level of standards as well as operates within the fastest pick-up rates and closing rates within the industry is paramount to a telecom company’s success.



Third party verification services can be provided from a live operator, an interactive voice response system (IVR) or with a hybrid solution that combines both a live operator and an IVR. Whatever a company’s specific needs are, world class TPV companies can typically provide a highly customized solution that can stay within budget.



The best approach to hiring and working with a TPV company is to do your homework. Make sure the company has experience in the industry and has notable clients that have been with them for over a year. In addition, make sure they have enough operators and the call center infrastructure to handle the call volumes that are anticipated. Lastly, make sure that the rates they are providing are comparable with the industry so that you are not being overcharged. In addition, if their rates are found to be significantly lower than other firms - that may be cause for concern as well.



About Phone-TPV

Phone-TPV based in Tempe, Arizona is professional online resource and destination about third party verification services as well as to connect with leading providers. Our TPV partner has worked with major telecommunications companies and other service providers in delivering the highest quality TPV solutions for over 15 years – delivering a solid ROI and enhanced customer service relationships.



For more information, please visit: http://www.Phone-TPV.com/ or watch: http://youtu.be/aX8N1xgsi9w



Media Contact:

Phone-TPV.com

Chris Kern

866-599-2397

Tempe, AZ 85249