Thirty Homes in Thirty Years an Autobiography on Life After Divorce Receives Exceptional Reviews

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The first work of Addy Stevens Thirty Homes in Thirty Years has received numerous great reviews by both its readers and professional critics. The autobiography focuses on Stevens life after divorce and her constant shifting which led her to move into 30 homes in 30 years. Many readers have commended the descriptions of locations given by Stevens and have proclaimed the book as an easy and enjoyable read. Kirkus Reviews stated that the book is a bold autobiography and perceives the blunt reality of human nature in a cheerful, knowing tone.



According to the ‘About the Author’ section in Amazon.com, Addy Stevens met her husband at the University of Texas whom she later married and had two sons with. Her marriage ended in a divorce and left her with two toddlers. Her autobiography was initially a catalogue of the 30 homes she had lived in over the past 30 years after her divorce. The autobiography comprises of many experiences of Stevens life after divorce. Kirkus Reviews stated that Stevens is witty, fun and sometimes hilarious and is also not afraid to show the bleaker side of her life as well. Many readers have also mentioned the book as a fun read which comprises of variety of shared experiences.



This is the first book by the Texan raised who is currently working on her second book after the success of Thirty Homes in Thirty Years. The autobiography is published via CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, an organization by Amazon that assists authors in independently publishing their work. The paperback book is available only on Amazon.com and is priced at $11.99. The overall rating by the customers is 4.5 out of 5, a fairly decent rating especially when considering that this is the first work by Addy Stevens.



Despite the many praises of her descriptions of houses and settings it is the sharing the experiences of the impact a divorce can have that has touched many readers’ hearts. The autobiography has become popular amongst those who have also gone through a divorce and are looking to head their lives into the right direction.



About Thirty Homes in Thirty Years

Thirty Homes in Thirty Years is the first book by Addy Stevens which is an autobiography concentrating on the theme of life after divorce. The book has been published by the Independent Publishing Platform CreateSpace and is now available through Amazon.com, http://www.amazon.com/dp/1467957186. The book has received numerous positive reviews from customers and from professional critics such as Kirkus Reviews.



For more information about Life after Divorce, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of Thirty Homes in Thirty Years, please email to info@addystevens.com.