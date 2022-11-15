This Autumn Make Falls a Thing of the Past with Goodwill Home Medical!

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2022 -- Regular bathing is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Yet, as we get older, the act of bathing itself can become riskier. Every year, thousands of injuries occur due to falling in the bathroom. Whether it's during a shower, getting out of the bathtub, or just navigating the bathroom, falling in the lavatory poses a serious risk.



You can drastically reduce your risk of falling with the help of Goodwill Home Medical Equipment. Goodwill offers high-quality refurbished medical equipment and unopened medical supplies that can help individuals navigate their bathrooms without risking a fall. Whether you're looking for an adjustable bath and shower seat or a Nova shower chair , Goodwill Home Medical Equipment has the tools you need to keep yourself, or a loved one safe while in the restroom.



Don't risk a fall this season! Contact Goodwill Home Medical for great prices on high-quality refurbished medical equipment and unopened medical supplies. You can also make a material or financial donation to help others in your community get the support they need to lead a safer and healthier life.



