This Diwali, Take a Break on Online Shopping

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- PricingIndia.in, India’s 1st windows 8 style website that offering price comparison in a new style started to get coupons and vouchers from leading online retailers, announced its magnificent 'Diwali Sale'. There's a lot you got to stock up on before the onslaught of the diwali. From the handy umbrella to that smart pair of gumboots, Diwali season sale let's you buy great stuff at the best rates.



The Diwali is a festival of purchasing gold, clothes, utensils and lots more available on the leading coupons portal on sale. So now your search for the most wonderful and exclusive Diwali sale ends here.



It's an opportunity to stock up your shopping carts with a wide variety of items at tremendously discounted prices. So, get ready to revamp your Diwali collection with hip and happening styles, in a jiffy.



To avail the best discounts, visit to www.pricingindia.in/coupons and have a look at the top retailers like eBay, Myntra, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Dominos and Jabong.



Myntra.com is a one stop shop for all your fashion and lifestyle needs. Myntra will also be having Diwali sale, and on top of that PricingIndia.in has great coupons for Myntra for you to avail discounts. See Myntra coupons



Jabong.com is a one stop shop for all your fashion and lifestyle needs. Jabong has everything from shoes to clothing, watches, and even sunglasses, for everyone in your home. Jabong will also be having Diwali sale, and on top of that PricingIndia.in has great coupons for Jabong for you to avail and help you save. See Jabong coupons



Snapdeal.com is India's largest online shopping site where you can get electronics, watches, apparels, and even lifestyle products. Snapdeal will also be having Diwali sale to make sure you get the best deals, and on top of that PricingIndia.in has the best coupons for Snapdeal for this Diwali sale. See Snapdeal coupons



Flipcart.com changed the way to online shopping by their presence in India, they are very popular with their cash on delivery service in India on most of their products. Flipcart will also be having the Diwali sale to make sure you get the best deals, and on top of that PricingIndia.in has the best coupons for the Flipcart for this Diwali sale. See Flipcart coupons codes



Dominos also started the Wednesday sale “buy one get one pizza free” using Dominos coupons



Media Contact

V & P Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Priyanka Dahiya

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vr@pricingindia.in