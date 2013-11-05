This Holiday Season Purse Obsession Announces It's Mega Sale on 'Wholesale Handbags'

South El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Purse Obsession, a Wholesale Handbags & purse company with a high end online store has announced today its mega sale of limited edition fashion handbags , inspired by the likes of top brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Celine and many more. A designer inspired handbag is a must to top off any great look, hence providing signature inspired handbags without the designer price tags has been the basis of the company's products.



Their online store is very informative and displays some of the trendiest handbags at extremely affordable prices and is the best place to purchase luxury handbags at. The store includes photos of handbags and wallets and a list of details for each product, aiding guests to shop for exactly what they desire making the consumer experience effortless and enjoyable. With their state of the art delivery system, their products are available online for both domestic and international buyers.



Customers will be very pleased with the different variety of handbags that they can find through the web page of this reputed wholesale handbags company. The catalogue of bags is inclusive of hobo, messenger, satchel, shoulder, signature inspired, sling and tote handbags. They also have an exclusive collection of wallets ranging from fashion wallets to checkbook wallets. They are of the highest quality and are created with innovative and chic designs. The best thing about their mega online sale is the offer is also valid on selected new editions. The company spokesperson shared, “We are very excited about this sale. The massive discount offer can easily help women and fashionistas to save a lot on the purchase of quality handbags and wallets. Moreover, we are happy to divulge that we have a very sound delivery system for fashion handbags anywhere in the US and all US territories, we also serve Canada.”



A few promo codes that were released to the public include:



"save10" - Save 10 dollars on a minimum order of 100. Maximum 2 use per customer. No Expiration.

"save20" - Save 20 dollars on a minimum order of 200. Maximum 2 use per customer. No Expiration.

"save25" - Save 25 dollars on a minimum order of 300. Maximum 2 use per customer. No Expiration.

"octoberfest" - Save 25 dollars on minimum order of 300. No Maximum usage. Expires on Nov 30.



The company's CEO stated, “Our speciality is allowing full customization of your wholesale order. Interested in purchasing 12 handbags with each being a different model? Sure, we can do that! Comfort, style, design and functionality became the prime focus of our company after discovering that 90% of women could not find streamlined and cost-effective handbags that suited their lifestyle”.



About Purse Obsession

Founded in 2006, Purse Obsession has carved a prestigious place for them in a highly competitive sector of the fashion industry in a very limited time. The company prides itself in providing the best for its customers through great attention to detail and quality customer service. This wholesale handbags store gives importance to both quality and craftsmanship and that too at competitive prices. Shoppers looking for unique, appealing and affordable handbags and purses can search the online shop at http://www.purseobsession.com .



For More information Visit the website



Media Contact

Purse Obsession

2651 Troy Ave.

South El Monte, CA 91733

(626)214-8325

Email: sales@purseobsession.com

http://www.purseobsession.com