This Home Extension Specialist Offers Creative and Innovative Architect Plans at Reasonable Costs

Bradford, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- A house or home extension is considered a very important investment. Hence proper preparation along with planning is essential to get the fullest out of any extension. Yeme is a specialist in offering home extension design and plans to clients in a completely stress free and cost effective manner.



This service provider guarantees to identify the unique requirements and needs of customers at the beginning itself to bring out a number of choices and options for cost cutting. The experiences and knowledge of the architectural team are said to be fully utilized to reduce the risks involved in the process of building. Clients will get advice on Building Contracts and Party Wall Agreements from the experts, which will ensure guaranteed results.



The website yeme.co.uk features some of the types of extension works carried out by Yeme, which include two storey rear extension, contemporary extension, basement conversion, first floor extension, garage conversion, glass extension, single storey side and rear works, loft conversion and kitchen extension.



House owners should make wise and responsible decisions related to the assessment of cost and other options in order to get the most out of extension projects. The services offered by Yeme cover full measured survey, precedent study, design exploration, initial concept drawing, initial build estimate, design revisions, planning management, negotiation, elevation drawings, proposed plans, paper submissions to Planning Department and much more.



The website says, “Our fees include unlimited amendments of the design providing it does not change to a completely different extension type, it also includes us acting as agents throughout the planning process.”



Prospective service seekers can receive tips and advice on design, planning, cost and building from Yeme, which ensures better and smoother home extension work. Yeme possesses ISO 9001 quality assurance, and hence offers guaranteed, reliable and trustworthy services to customers. Individuals can book for a completely free feasibility survey via the website yeme.co.uk in order to obtain a discount of 100 pounds.



Registered users will get the benefits of the latest tips and advice on interiors, lighting, kitchens and ecodesigns, space planning, costs, build management and much more. Yeme can be considered a source with fabulous designs, problem solving techniques and planning strategies for home extension services.



To get more information about Yeme, visit http://www.yeme.co.uk



About Yeme

Yeme is specialized in providing complete solutions related to home extension design, planning, build management and so on. This service provider offers reliable and good quality services to customers at reasonable rates.



Media Contact

YEME

Contact: Amir Hussain – RIBA Qualified Architect

Address: Unit 12, Listerhills Science Park

Campus Road, Bradford, BD7 1HR

Tel: 0844 376 5050

URL: http://www.yeme.co.uk