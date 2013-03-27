This Is the Right Time to List a Home for Sale

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- There are several reasons why now is the best time to list a home for sale in Atlanta, Georgia. The number one reason is that inventory is low and the demand is high for homes in the metro area. “We’re seeing a resurgence in home buying like we’ve not seen in recent years. said Telmo Bermeo who is an Associate Broker at America’s Network Realty Group, Inc. in Atlanta. “And for that our realty group and the happy sellers and buyers we accommodate with excellent deals are grateful.”



With the resurgence of people buying homes the home builders have taken the que. Just beginning to rally their forces they’re starting efforts to build homes in the metro Atlanta area. With those new homes on the horizon housing inventory will grow larger in the coming months. “We don’t want home owners to miss out. This is a moment where they need to make the decision to sell in this good market.” added Bermeo.



While interest rates continue to be low, as the demand for homes grows higher the interest rates will begin to go up. “It’s just the way of it. And, we can’t control how the government and the banking system is going to pass along their need for increase as well. We just need let our clients and potential clients know that it will begin to change.” said Bermeo. Secondly, with the time needed to list and sell a property and then go through issues involved in securing a loan the timing is perfect to sell and relocate children before the new school year begins. Realtors suggest it’s best to get settled before the whirlwind of another year is in high gear.



America’s Network Realty Group, Inc. offers a free Comparative Market Analysis with one of their real estate professionals to every potential client. Home owners need only to call the number below to make an appointment.



