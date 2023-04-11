NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2023 -- Latest added Cash and Working Capital Management Services Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are CapActix Business Solutions (United States), McKinsey & Company (United States), PwC (United Kingdom), Deloitte (United Kingdom), BNP Paribas (France), Ernst & Young (United Kingdom), Grant Thornton (United States), Bain & Company (United States), CDA Audit (United Arab Emirates), FTI Consulting (United States), AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. (India), Standard Chartered (United Kingdom) etc.



Cash and Working Capital Management Services Market Definition:

Working capital management is a business strategy that is designed to maintain sufficient cash flow to meet its short-term costs, debt obligations, and run the business smoothly. Cash and working capital management service market will witness considerable growth in the Asian markets compared to the US and Europe as Asian treasurers are looking to solve new working capital problems. The rapidly growing Retail & E-commerce industry across the globe due to online shopping and the global expansion of businesses will accelerate the growth of the market.



Opportunities:

- Growing Importance of Working Capital Management Among SMEs to Enhance Solvency and Meet Short-Term Expenses

- Current Economic Conditions like Slow Down and Inflation Due to Covid-19 Pandemic and Russia Ukraine war



Influencing Trend:

- Use of Technologically Advanced Solutions by the Service Providers to Deliver Best and Quick Services to Their Clients



Challenges:

- Loss of Control and Lack of Visibility into Whole Process May Create Challenges for the Market



Market Growth Drivers:

- Extraordinary Growth of Cash and Working Capital Management Services in Manufacturing and Retail Industry Due to Availability of a Large Amount of Physical Inventory

- Need for Assessment and Management of Working Capital Across Businesses or Enterprises to Maintain Sufficient Cash Flow and Liquidity



The Global Cash and Working Capital Management Services segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cash Management Service, Working Capital Management Service), Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce, IT & Telecom, BFSI, Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Cash and Working Capital Management Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



