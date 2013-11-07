This Italian Couple Want to Make Their First New Year a Magical One

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- A couple’s first New Year together is a special thing. It signifies a milestone that although small is important and magical. This Italian couple have a dream of spending their first New Year’s Eve together in America, more specifically New York City.



“I want our first New Year's Eve after our wonderful wedding to be something really, really special - and I want to thank my husband for everything he is doing for me with a New Year's Eve of our dreams. We have been dreaming of spending New Year's Eve in Las Vegas or New York City for years. Help us celebrating the party of our dreams and send us from Europe to Vegas or New York”.



What makes this even more magical and special for these individuals, Janina and Michael from Villafranca, Italy, is that they are going to an entirely different country, with new surroundings, and to them a completely foreign land. They are looking to go on an adventure, and a big one at that.



The couple is looking to raise 3.500,00€, or roughly $4730 USD, and they have a multitude of unique perks that make donations well worth it.



For more information, or to donate, visit http://www.gofundme.com/New-years-eve



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